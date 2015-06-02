SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, celebrated an Inauguration Liturgy on Nov. 8, 2024, as Marywood University officially installed its 13th President, Lisa A. Lori, J.D.

The Mass took place at the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts on campus. During his homily, Bishop Bambera said that, as a Catholic university, Marywood must continue to fulfill the mission of Jesus in an authentic manner.

“It is hardly by accident that the values and attitudes that are so integral to Jesus’ mission reflect both the mission and core values of Marywood University,” Bishop Bambera said. “As a Catholic university founded by the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary 109 years ago, Marywood is rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition and promotes not only academic excellence but leadership in service to others. It prepares women and men to live responsibly in and for our world And Marywood seeks to achieve this noble end as a result of those values that are integral to its very existence: its Catholic identity; its respect for the dignity of the human person and for the blessings of creation; its commitment to the empowerment of students to achieve their full potential; its belief in the value of service and social responsibility; and its enduring pursuit of excellence.”