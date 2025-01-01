SCRANTON – World Mission Sunday is a special day that unites Catholics worldwide in prayer, solidarity, and support for the Church’s mission efforts.

This year’s theme, chosen by the late Pope Francis, is inspired by the Jubilee of Hope: “Missionaries of Hope Among the Peoples.” It is an invitation to bring Christ’s light and hope to the world, especially to communities where the Church is young, growing, and often struggling.

A Pontifical Mass in honor of World Mission Sunday will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at 12:15 p.m.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as the principal celebrant, and the homily will be delivered by Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi of the Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana. All are invited to attend.

This year’s celebration of World Mission Sunday at the Cathedral of Saint Peter will carry special meaning for the Diocese of Scranton, which has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the Diocese of Sunyani. Currently, eight priests from Sunyani serve in the Diocese of Scranton as pastors or assistant pastors, enriching parish life with their faith, energy, and missionary zeal. Their presence is a reminder of the universal nature of the Catholic Church and the bonds of solidarity that connect communities across continents.

Bishop Gyamfi has led the Diocese of Sunyani since 2003, guiding its faithful with a strong emphasis on evangelization, Catholic education, and care for the poor. His visit to Scranton offers an opportunity for local Catholics to hear directly about the joys and challenges facing the Church in Ghana and other mission territories. His presence highlights the vital role that mission dioceses play in the global Church and the importance of prayerful and financial support from Catholics everywhere.

All are warmly invited to attend this special liturgy. Following Mass, a light reception will be held in the Diocesan Pastoral Center, with displays from religious communities serving in the Diocese. Together, Bishop Bambera and Bishop Gyamfi will remind the faithful that the call to mission is shared by all, and that through generosity and prayer, the Gospel continues to reach the ends of the earth.

Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast of the Mass. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.