My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Each year, World Mission Sunday reminds us of something profound: we are not simply individual believers, but members of one family in Christ, called to share the hope that has been given to us. This year’s theme, “Missionaries of Hope Among the Peoples,” speaks directly to the heart of what it means to be a follower of Jesus. These words take on deeper meaning under Pope Leo XIV, whose own life as a missionary in Peru gives witness to the very hope we are called to share.

It is worth remembering that the Catholic Church here in the United States was itself once mission territory. Just over a century ago, our parishes and schools were taking root through the generosity of Catholics from across the ocean who understood that faith shared is faith multiplied. They gave to families they would never meet, recognizing the urgency of living their faith in service to sisters and brothers beyond their own church walls.

Today, that same call comes to us. We are asked to extend our hands and hearts to the 1,124 mission territories where the Church is still taking root amid poverty, persecution, and tremendous challenges. These communities in Asia, Africa, Latin America, Oceania, and the Middle East depend on our prayers and support.

When we contribute to the World Mission Sunday collection, we become part of something beautiful. Our gifts help form seminarians, train catechists, build schools where children discover they are beloved by God, and support hospitals where healing becomes witness to Christ’s love.

As Pope Francis reminded us, “We cannot be inactive Christians. To sit on the sidelines as a follower of Jesus makes no sense.” The light of Christ we celebrate each Sunday is meant to reach the ends of the earth through our prayers, generosity, and willingness to see ourselves as missionaries right here, right now.

I encourage you to respond with hearts open to the Spirit’s call. Your sacrifice joins with thousands of others to ensure the Gospel reaches those who might otherwise never hear it, affirming that we are one Church, one family, united in bringing God’s love to all people.

May this World Mission Sunday inspire you to live as missionaries of hope in your homes, workplaces, and communities, discovering more fully who we are called to be as disciples of the risen Christ.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton