KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, PA — After more than a year of planning, ground has been broken and work is officially underway on a new Mausoleum at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kingston Township, Luzerne County.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera visited the site and participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The beautiful new Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum will offer space for people who wish to be entombed in an above-ground setting. The building of granite and marble will accommodate caskets and cremains, providing a final resting place in pleasant landscaped surroundings easily accessible to family and friends.

The Mount Olivet Mausoleum will also feature companion crypts which accommodate placement of two caskets with one plaque for engraving of both names of the deceased interred therein.

Construction on the new Mausoleum is expected to cost roughly $350,000 and be completed by August.

One of life’s most difficult decisions should be made before the need arises – while those concerned are able to consult and discuss options together.

The Mausoleum at Mount Olivet may provide an appropriate, attractive and affordable memorial for your family’s needs in the following ways:

Mausoleum entombment eliminates many expenses associated with traditional in-ground burials

Options may be available to exchange existing plots for crypts

Individuals of all faiths are welcome to be interred at Diocesan cemeteries

Burial plots and cremation niches are also available

If you’d like more information on the new Mausoleum, you can contact the Mount Olivet Cemetery staff at (570) 696-3636 or visit www.dioceseofscranton.org.

If you’d like information regarding any other Diocesan cemetery, contact:

Calvary Cemetery, Route 309, Drums, (570) 788-2150

Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram Street, Scranton, (570) 347-9251

Holy Cross Cemetery, Oak & Keyser Avenue, Old Forge, (570) 347-9251

Saint Catherine’s Cemetery, Route 435, Covington Township, (570) 842-8411

Resurrection Cemetery, 4323 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville, (570) 347-9251