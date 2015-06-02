DUNMORE, PA (MAY 21, 2019) – After several rounds of competition, the verdict is in, the Holy Cross High School Mock Trial Team is one of the Top Ten teams in the nation!

During the National High School Mock Trial Competition from May 16-18 in Athens, Georgia, the Holy Cross High School Mock Trial Team finished in ninth place overall.

“It was such a phenomenal time. Winning the state championship and then placing ninth in the national competition was everything I could have asked for!” Holy Cross High School Senior and Mock Trial Co-Captain Nicholas Klein said.

During the National High School Mock Trial event, the team from the Lackawanna County school took part in several rounds of competition. The students from Holy Cross unanimously beat teams from Delaware and Kentucky, while also competing against teams from Texas and South Korea.

“I am very proud of our small team from Holy Cross. We learned a whole new case in one month and we ended the year with a bang. It just feels amazing to have placed ninth overall against such distinguished American and international teams!” Holy Cross High School Senior and Mock Trial Co-Captain Lauren Palmiter said.

During a mock trial competition, students are given the opportunity to argue both sides of a case in an actual courtroom. The students, who play the roles of lawyers, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants, are assisted by teacher coaches and attorney advisors.

Each year, approximately 30,000 students participate in local high school mock trial competitions across the United States, Guam, South Korea and the Northern Mariana Islands. The national competition highlights the best teams around the nation.

“Somewhere between writing arguments, memorizing lines, and attending daily practices, these students truly became a team, dependent on one another to succeed. They have exemplified excellence, professionalism, collaboration, and poise both in and out of the courtroom throughout this entire competition, and now they have a national trophy to show for it!” attorney advisor Francesca Kester said.

For the students involved in the Mock Trial team, representing their school on a national level was an honor.

“Getting to have that team camaraderie, making friends, being together for so long, it has been such a great time,” Klein said.

The Holy Cross High School Mock Trial Team that attended the national competition included: Elizabeth Arbie, Maggie Arcuri, Serge Grega, Nicholas Klein, Caroline Kranick, Jordan McAndrew, Sarah Mies, Lauren Palmiter, Gianna Sacchetti, Mia Sandy and Olivia Zehel. The teacher coach is Janine Wetter. The attorney advisors are Francesca Kester and Jim Wetter.

