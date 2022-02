The Diocesan Offices for Parish Life and Vocations will begin the winter/spring Eucharistic Adoration series on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Williamsport, at Saint Boniface Parish, 326 Washington Blvd.

All are welcome to join at 7 p.m. for prayer, a dynamic talk from Father Alex Roche, Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians, praise & worship music, opportunity for the Sacrament of Reconciliation and a social.