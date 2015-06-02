SCRANTON – All people, including those with special abilities, have gifts to contribute to the life of the Church. The Diocese of Scranton embraces and welcomes the talents of all individuals in building up the Kingdom of God.

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant for a Mass for Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities Awareness on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass is open to everyone. It will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton. A livestream will also be made available on the Diocese of Scranton’s website and YouTube channel and a link provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.

Partners in the annual Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Mass include Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton, the Diocesan SPRED community (Special Religious Education), The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Order of the Alhambra and the Catholic Deaf Community of the Diocese of Scranton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people who would have traditionally attended the Mass may not be able to participate in person, but are encouraged to take part in the televised broadcasts.