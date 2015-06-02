WILLIAMSPORT – The Catholic parishes of Lycoming County are thrilled to announce that The Vigil Project will be making its third visit to Lycoming County later this month.

In celebration of our Lenten journey, the group will hold a ‘True Presence Night’ on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Saint Lawrence Church in South Williamsport.

The night will feature Eucharistic Adoration, live music, and dynamic speakers.

“The group previously held events at Church of the Resurrection in Muncy for Advent 2019 and Lent 2020,” Becky Goonan, Communications and Technology Coordinator at Saint Ann Parish in Williamsport, said. “This year’s event will be held at Saint Lawrence Church in South Williamsport, as part of the Williamsport Deanery’s ‘Road to Resurrection’ series.”

Recognizing that the parish is the heartbeat of the Catholic Church, The Vigil Project aims to bring together the community to pray, provide inspirational music, and engage parishioners in an active life of prayer and evangelization.

All are welcome to attend.

There is no cost for the event, but a free-will offering will be taken up to benefit The Vigil Project’s continued ministry efforts.