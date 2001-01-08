AND THE WINNER IS—-

The VOICE of JOHN Ministry is pleased to announce the winner of the 2025 Christmas Card Contest who submitted the winning verse after her mom showed her the article in the Catholic Light inviting area students to participate in the Christmas Card Contest.

Isabella Novajosky, an 11th grade student from Lakeland Jr/Sr High School and a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca, defines herself as prolife. She is a member of the National Honor Society, FCCLA (family, career, community, leaders of America), Future Business Leaders of America, and Students Against Dangerous Decisions.

Her Mom, Mary Novajosky, read about the contest and encouraged Isabella to write a verse appropriate for the art depicted on the card. Competing against students throughout the Scranton and Allentown diocese, Isabella chose a beautiful bible verse befitting the artistry of Linda Ross, from St Matthew’s Parish in East Stroudsburg.

Reflecting on John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life”.

From Isabella, and the entire team of the VOICE of JOHN Ministry, we wish you peace and blessings as this Christmas we celebrate the greatest gift ever given – Jesus, The Christ”.