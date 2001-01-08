SCRANTON – The National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO) is announcing that the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection will be held in parishes throughout the Diocese of Scranton on the weekend of Dec. 13-14.

In 2024, Catholics across the Diocese of Scranton contributed $70,104.60 to the collection, mostly through their home parishes.

“The generosity of U.S. Catholics continues to make a profound difference in the lives of aging religious,” John Knutsen, NRRO director, said. “This year, we invite all Catholics to help provide the care and dignity these women and men of faith so richly deserve.”

Rising health-care costs and the absence of traditional retirement plans have placed significant financial strain on many religious communities.

The Retirement Fund for Religious helps address this need, supporting more than 21,000 religious over the age of 70.

In 2024, the average annual cost of care was about $56,600 per person, with skilled nursing care averaging $96,000.

Since its establishment in 1988, the collection has raised over $1 billion, with nearly $900 million distributed for direct care and over $103.7 million allocated to retirement planning projects.

Since 2009, the annual total cost to support senior women and men religious has exceeded $1.1 billion.

In 2024, the appeal raised over $28.1 million, providing financial assistance for the retirement needs of 266 U.S. religious communities.

Beyond financial aid, the collection supports educational programs, empowering religious communities to plan for their long-term needs.

For more information on the collection, visit retiredreligious.org.