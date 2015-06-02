The summer season was launched with inspiration and fun as area children attended a four day vacation bible camp at St. Patrick’s Hall in Milford, PA.



Directed by Laurie Barcia of Milford, VBC featured a wide variety of activities, including: frisbee, jumping rope and blowing bubbles, but also learning about the significance and value of the Rosary, acting out the Good Samaritan parable, arts and crafts, and biblical pictures drawn with chalk on the walkway.



The children also learned about Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Therese of Lisieux (La Petite Fleur), and her call to “do small things with love”. They were asked, on their return home, to consider how they could put that motto in practice in their day-to-day lives.



Assisting Mrs. Barcia were: catechists Annette Petry and Diane Dennis, and also Connor Giblin, Angelica Barcia and Clare Barcia.

Because of the success of VBC this year, it will be expanded to five days in 2024.

Photos by Angelica Barcia and Laurie Barcia