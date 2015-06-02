Calling all students in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades!

The Up & Over Junior High School Retreat is going virtual this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic! The retreat team has been working hard to take the best aspects of Up & Over and turn them into a virtual experience at home.

Once a student registers, they will get access to the virtual camp website where they will find a suggested schedule and videos from our team members walking them through each activity.

Resources needed for each activity will be mailed home, so a participant will have everything they need!

The Up & Over Junior High Retreat is open to students in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The registration fee is $20 and includes access to the virtual camp website and mailed home resources.

For more information, contact Shannon Kowalski at shannon-kowalski@dioceseofscranton.org or visit: https://www.dioceseofscranton.org/parish-life/word/youth-ministry/up-over-jr-high-retreat-virtual-edition/ to register your child.