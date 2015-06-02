SCRANTON – More than 23,000 parishioners and friends contributed to the 2019 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Serving in Faith with Hope and Gratitude raising $4,117,000 in gifts and pledges for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Thirty-seven parishes surpassed their parish goal for the Annual Appeal. A final Appeal report listing all parish results is included in the June 25th edition of The Catholic Light newspaper.

“I am grateful to everyone who donated to the Diocesan Annual Appeal and to our pastors, parish staffs and volunteers who join us in assisting the Diocese in this effort each year. This commitment to our local Church makes it possible for our Diocesan ministries to positively impact thousands of lives each year,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said. “The generosity of our parishioners is especially impactful at this time as our parishes and Diocese respond to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The 2019 Diocesan Annual Appeal surpassed last year’s totals of $3.74 million and 19,500 donors and reached 82% of the goal of $5 million.

Gifts to the Diocesan Annual Appeal support the following ministries:

Catholic Social Services kitchens, food pantries, shelters, relief assistance and social justice efforts in our parishes that compassionately provide to those most in need in our community.

Catholic education in our parishes and schools that prepare children for fulfilling, responsible and faith-centered lives.

Support and care for our retired and ill priests and for our seminarians preparing for the priesthood.

Parish life, ministry and faith formation programs that strengthen our parish communities.

Catholic communication programs that spread the Gospel and build up the body of Christ.