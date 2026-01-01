Three educators were presented with the Saint John Paul II Award for 25 years of dedicated service in Catholic education on Sept. 14, 2026. Participating in the award presentation, from left: Charlene Haggerty, Assistant Superintendent; Christopher Tigue, Assistant Superintendent; Deborah Brady, Holy Rosary School; Bishop Joseph C. Bambera; Jeanine Queralt, Our Lady of Peace School; Candice Lee, La Salle Academy; and Kristen Donohue, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education/Superintendent. (Photo/Eric Deabill)

WILKES-BARRE – For 25 years, Deborah Brady, Candice Lee and Jeanine Queralt have walked into Catholic school classrooms with a shared mission: to educate young people while helping them know, love and live their Catholic faith.

Their quarter-century of service was celebrated on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, as the Diocese of Scranton held its annual Diocesan Teachers’ Institute at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre.

The day began with Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, followed by a keynote address, lunch and breakout sessions for the educators.

At the conclusion of Mass, Bishop Bambera and Kristen Donohue, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education/Superintendent, presented the three long-time educators with the Saint John Paul II Awards, which recognize Catholic school educators who have completed 25 years of dedicated service in Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton.

This year’s honorees were Brady of Holy Rosary School in Duryea, Lee of La Salle Academy in Jessup, and Queralt of Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green.

“Catholic school educators impart a distinctive character to the education profession,” Assistant Superintendent Christopher Tigue said in introducing the awards. “Most especially, they are witnesses to the faith, serving as sharers in the mission of Jesus Christ by leading young people to know, love and serve God.”

Brady, who teaches students in sixth through eighth grades, said she has seen a lot of changes since first walking in the doors of Holy Rosary School.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth. I’ve seen a lot of change,” she reflected. “To see the growth in the kids that you start off with … and they come back to visit you, it’s actually life changing to see that you can make an impact in somebody’s life.”

Brady previously taught at a public high school in New Jersey, but she said becoming part of Catholic education quickly became a calling. She said one of the greatest blessings has been the opportunity to share her faith with her students.

“What is the big hook for me? Sharing the faith,” she said. “I am very faithful and faith-filled, so to be able to present that to the kids, and live it, is incredible.”

Lee also began her Catholic school career at Holy Rosary School before spending the past decade teaching first grade at La Salle Academy.

For her, like Brady, teaching in a Catholic school is more than a profession.

“I feel Catholic education is truly my vocation,” Lee said. “Teaching in particular in a Catholic education system is my vocation. Just learning and living the faith and teaching it to the children and families.”

Her favorite part of teaching first grade is watching children grow throughout the school year.

“Just to get to see their smiling faces where they love school,” she said. “They walk in so young and they leave being able to read and so confident, I love it.”

Queralt currently teaches Pre-K at Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green. She spent 20 years at Monsignor McHugh School in Cresco before its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queralt’s own Catholic education experience helped shape her vocation. She attended Catholic schools beginning with Saint Patrick’s School, later attending Bishop Hannan High School.

“I couldn’t imagine teaching and not being able to talk about God,” she said.

At the Pre-K level, Queralt said faith formation often begins with something as simple and profound as kindness.

“How would Jesus treat other people? What would Jesus do?” she explained. “Just setting an example for them, modeling for them, it’s a lot about kindness at that age.”

And even at such a young age, she said, children respond to learning about their faith.

“They love hearing about God. They love religion class. They love to hear the stories,” Queralt said. “They quiet down and they’re so interested in it.”

During his homily at Mass, Bishop Bambera reminded all Catholic educators that their ministry extends far beyond academics.

“As Catholic educators, we entrust to you our most sacred treasure – our children,” Bishop Bambera said. “You sacrifice daily to give them the very best of what you have – your wisdom, your common sense, your patience.”

But he added, educators offer something even greater: the love they have received from God.

“At the heart of who you are, that is your greatest gift,” he said. “Thank you for sharing your love and thank you for sharing your faith.”