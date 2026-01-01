SCRANTON – The faithful of the Diocese of Scranton are invited to come together in prayer during a Rosary Rally at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The upcoming gathering, sponsored by Holy Cross Family Ministries, follows two reflection sessions on the Rosary that the organization sponsored on Aug. 24, 2026, at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton.

The afternoon and evening sessions invited participants to look more deeply at the Rosary as a way of encountering Christ and finding peace amid the distractions and challenges of daily life.

“The primary message is to share the power of the Rosary – that it is an encounter with Jesus Christ,” Craig Dyke, Director of Programs and Mission Outreach for Holy Cross Family Ministries, said. “We contemplate the face of Jesus by putting our prayers together with Mary.”

Dyke also encouraged people not to approach the Rosary simply as a prayer to rush through.

“Better to pray one mystery well than five poorly,” he said, encouraging participants to meditate on the life of Jesus and recognize His presence in their own lives.

Pat Williams of Our Lady of the Abingtons Parish in Dalton attended the August reflection and said it offered meaningful insights into the Blessed Mother.

“I think we need to do more praying, more rosaries,” Williams said. “She’s open and willing to listen.”

The upcoming Rosary Rally on Oct. 17 is open to all.