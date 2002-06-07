WILKES-BARRE – With deep gratitude for their decades of faithful service, three long-time educators in the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System were recognized with the Saint John Paul II Award during the Diocesan Teachers’ Institute Mass on Sept. 29, 2025.

This year’s recipients are Colleen Gatrone and Kimberly Kanuik of Holy Cross High School in Dunmore, and Barbara Greenway of Saint John Neumann Elementary School in Williamsport.

The Saint John Paul II Award is given annually to educators who have dedicated 25 years of service to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton. The award honors the legacy of Saint John Paul II, who inspired generations with his unwavering faith, commitment to young people, and deep love for the Church.

For Gatrone, the award is a milestone in a vocation that has spanned far more than the 25 years she has been in the Diocese of Scranton. In total, she has spent a total of 40 years in Catholic education.

“I appreciate the Diocese, I appreciate the students with whom I’ve worked. I’ve taught at a number of schools in our Diocese, and I really do appreciate the support that we get,” Gatrone said.

Prior to her current position at Holy Cross High School, Gatrone also served at Bishop O’Reilly, Bishop Hoban, and Holy Redeemer. She says the secret to her longevity is simple.

“It’s the students, it’s the parents, it’s the families, and it’s the atmosphere,” she said. “I absolutely love coming in every single day. They make me feel young and it is the important part of my day – coming in and seeing their faces. It is all the motivation I need for the day.”

For Kanuik, who also teaches at Holy Cross, the award is a humbling reminder of how far her journey has come since first being at Bishop Hannan High School.

“It means a lot. As a child, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Kanuik said. “Being at Holy Cross – I know I’m blessed. My students have been fantastic.”

Kanuik teaches freshman history, AP History, and AP Government, a schedule she has held for the past decade. She proudly pointed out that one of her former students, Father Tom Dzwonczyk, read the Gospel at the Diocesan Teachers’ Institute Mass.

Reflecting on her decision to stay in Catholic schools, Kanuik said, “I have many friends who teach in public schools and their experiences aren’t the same. They’re counting the days to retirement, whereas I’m blessed to go to work every day.”

Greenway’s journey into Catholic education was born out of personal conversion.

“Saint John Paul II is the reason why I’m Catholic,” she explained.

Greenway, who has worked primarily with elementary students and taught art, is currently serving in Saint John Neumann’s Champions After-Care Program. She said she is inspired daily by all her colleagues.

“I respect all of them,” she said. “I may get this honor, but it is for everybody.”