WILKES-BARRE – Catholic school educators from across the Diocese of Scranton came together on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, for the annual Diocesan Teachers’ Institute.

The purpose of the day is two-fold – to both spiritually ground and professionally nourish the educators who serve 4,500 students in our 19 Catholic schools.

Held on the Feasts of Saints Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, the day began with a Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, at Holy Redeemer High School.

In his homily, Bishop Bambera reminded the educators that just as the archangels are messengers of God’s healing and love, they too are called to be instruments of God’s grace.

“Our primary focus – as educators, administrators, clergy and as Christians – must be centered less upon on our own needs and plans and far more upon the lives that God entrusts to us in the work that we’ve been given to do,” the Bishop said.

Echoing the Diocesan Catholic School System’s mission to educate the whole child spiritually and academically, Bishop Bambera reminded the educators that their work is sacred and transformative.

“Like the angels who engage us along our journey of life, imparting to us healing, meaning and hope through God’s mercy and grace, continue to be signs of hope, grace and love to our children and families,” he added. “We are so grateful and blessed by your dedication.”

Following the Mass, educators were inspired by keynote speaker Sister Mary Persico, IHM, Ed.D., President Emerita, and Director of Special Projects at Marywood University.

Her talk, titled “Catholic School Culture: Neither An Accident Nor an Option,” challenged educators to be intentional about shaping school culture through faith-filled action and storytelling.

“The culture of Catholic Schools in this country is one of the most needed and compelling ideologies in the world today,” Sister Persico said.

She spoke passionately about how today’s students are spiritually hungry – seeking purpose and meaning in a fast-paced world. Teachers, she said, are in a unique position to walk with them in that search.

“They long for the Holy, the sacred, the spiritual,” she added.

After lunch, the afternoon portion of the day featured breakout sessions tailored to grade levels and subject areas. The workshops allowed teachers to collaborate, share best practices, and gain new insights as they returned to their classrooms with renewed focus.