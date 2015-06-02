SCRANTON – Volunteers and local organizations came together Wednesday to ensure that everyone in the greater Scranton area will be able to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal, no matter their circumstances.

The Family-to-Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Program served more families than ever before this year, providing each with all the grocery items needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“We are going to feed 4,000 families today, which is the most that we have ever had to feed,” organizer Linda Robeson said as the event began inside the Scranton Cultural Center.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, was on hand to provide a blessing as volunteers packaged all the food.

“What a wonderful day it is and how encouraging it is for me, and this entire community, to see you representing all the generous hearts that make this possible,” Bishop Bambera told the small army of volunteers. “Thank you to each and every one of you, because every one of you is absolutely vital to this whole operation.”

Members of the cheerleading team at Saint Clare/Saint Paul School in Scranton were among those volunteering to assemble all the food baskets.

“Our cheer coach decided to bring all of us, and I think it’s a great idea,” eighth grader Marie Granet said. “We’re all getting together and helping the community, those in need, and I think it’s really good because it is just putting everything into perspective and helping us be grateful for what we have.”

The Catholic school students began the day at 7 a.m. – and quickly found themselves bagging up thousands of sweet potatoes.

“I think this is a great experience. I really enjoy it,” eighth grader Annabell Joyce explained. “It’s fun helping other people out. I like being involved in everything.”

Student Cate Casey said it was eye-opening to see all the volunteers needed to pull off the event.

“It kind of amazes me because there are so many people here packaging so many things,” she said.

The Family-to-Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Program distribution came just one day after thousands of cooked Thanksgiving meals were distributed to adults and elderly in the community by the Friends of the Poor.

Organizers of both programs say the Thanksgiving community programs cost around $250,000 to operate. They are still asking the community to help subsidize the cost of these important community efforts. Donations of any amount can be mailed to Family-to-Family, PO Box 13, Scranton, PA 18503, or given online at friendsofthepoorscranton.com.