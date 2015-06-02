ADVENT is a special season of hope and prayer as we anxiously await the birth of our Lord and Savior. To enter more deeply into the spirit of this season, the Cathedral of Saint Peter will offer a series of Sunday Evening Prayer services and Advent reflections which will refresh in young and old alike the spirit of hope, peace, joy, and love that Advent brings.
Annual Day of Solemn Exposition
Sunday, December 1 following the 12:15 p.m. Mass
By tradition, the Cathedral has led the Diocese in each new liturgical year with solemn Eucharistic exposition. We invite you to spend an hour or more in prayer with our Lord.
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament with Evening Prayer and Benediction
Every Sunday in Advent at 6:15 p.m. in the Cathedral Church
Live-streamed across our social media channels
Broadcast on CTV: Catholic Television following the airing of the Mass on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Evening Prayer is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, also known as the Divine Office. In the Liturgy of the Hours, the Church fulfills Jesus’ command to “pray always”. Through this prayer, the people of God sanctify the day with continual praise of God and prayers of intercession for the needs of the world.