Annual Day of Solemn Exposition

Sunday, December 1 following the 12:15 p.m. Mass

By tradition, the Cathedral has led the Diocese in each new liturgical year with solemn Eucharistic exposition. We invite you to spend an hour or more in prayer with our Lord.

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament with Evening Prayer and Benediction

Every Sunday in Advent at 6:15 p.m. in the Cathedral Church Live-streamed across our social media channels Broadcast on CTV: Catholic Television following the airing of the Mass on Sunday at 6 p.m.