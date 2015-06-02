Eleven area students from St. Patrick’s Parish in Milford, PA received the Sacrament of Confirmation in a combined service with candidates from St. Vincent de Paul Parish, St. Joseph’s Parish, St. Ann’s Parish and St. John Neumann Parish.

The service, held at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Milford, featured the Presentation of Candidates by Rev. Joseph Manarchuck, homily by Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton, and Laying on of Hands and Anointing with the oil of Chrism by Bishop Bambera. The event was rich in pageantry and liturgical beauty, including the presence and participation of the Knights of Columbus. Concelebrating the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, in addition to Bishop Bambera, were: Rev. Ed Casey, Rev. Joseph Manarchuck and Rev. Sudhir Toppo.

In the Sacrament of Confirmation, candidates (or Confirmandi), are sealed with the Gifts of the Holy Spirit, reminded of their participation in the ministry and mission of Jesus, and strengthened to become strong witnesses of Christ.