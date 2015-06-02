January 9, 2021

I take this opportunity to congratulate Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., on being selected to serve as the tenth president of King’s College. This is an exciting announcement in the history of King’s College and Rev. Looney will surely build upon the great work and incredible progress made under the leadership of Rev. John J. Ryan, C.S.C., Ph.D.

Father Looney brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the office of president of King’s College. Through Father Looney’s 35-year association with the King’s community, he is well-suited to lead this respected Catholic College into the future. As a friend and colleague in ministry, I look forward to collaborating with Father Looney in his new role as president of King’s College.

Rooted in Our Lord’s love and mercy, may Father Looney and all of the students, faculty and staff of King’s College enjoy a prosperous future now, and always.