SCRANTON (April 30, 2025) – On April 4, 2025, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, Pennsylvania, imposed the penalty of SUSPENSION on Reverend Vincent J. Young, an incardinated priest of the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The penalty of Suspension prohibits Father Young from exercising priestly ministry in any capacity and includes, but is not limited to the following:

A prohibition on presenting himself publicly as a priest

A prohibition on wearing any clerical or religious attire

A prohibition on any public participation in the celebration of the Most Holy Eucharist

A prohibition on the celebration of any sacrament with any member of the Christian Faithful

A prohibition on being present in the territory of the Diocese of Fort Worth, Texas

The penalty of Suspension has been imposed on Father Young due to his persistent disobedience to his bishop of incardination and his continued unlawful and unauthorized exercise of priestly ministry. The imposition of this penalty follows the conclusion of trial processes found in the Canon Law of the Catholic Church. The imposition of any penalty on a cleric represents a grave rupture of the ecclesial communion in the life of a cleric.

Reverend Vincent J. Young was incardinated into the Diocese of Scranton in 1999 by the late Bishop James C. Timlin. Since 2004, Father Young has been unlawfully absent from the Diocese of Scranton and has unlawfully exercised ministry with schismatic ecclesial communities that do not enjoy full communion with the Catholic Church. Most recently, Father Young has been residing and unlawfully celebrating the sacraments at the former Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas in the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Should anyone become aware of Father Young attempting to exercise priestly, they are to contact the Vicar General of Diocese of Scranton immediately.