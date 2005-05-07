His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective July 1, 2025:

Reverend Andrew Amankwaa, from Administrator pro tem, St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale, to continued service in the Diocese of Scranton.

PASTOR:

Reverend Walter Jenkins, C.S.C., from Sacramental Minister, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston, to Pastor, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.

Reverend Thomas J. Petro, J.C.L., to Pastor, Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. Father will continue to serve as Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Dupont.

Reverend August A. Ricciardi, from Pastor, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, to Pastor, St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale.

RETIREMENT:

Reverend Phillip J. Sladicka, from Pastor, Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca, to Pastor Emeritus, Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca.