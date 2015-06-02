SCRANTON – Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, has been found guilty under canon law of the sexual abuse of two minors at the conclusion of a disciplinary process authorized by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Holy See.

As a result, Monsignor Kelly is immediately and permanently prohibited from the exercise of priestly ministry and permanently prohibited from wearing clerical attire or presenting himself as a priest. The Vatican authorized the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, to impose a permanent penalty on Monsignor Kelly, short of authorizing his dismissal from the clerical state, given his advanced age.

These penalties conclude a canonical process that began nearly four years ago.

By October 2020, seven individuals had alleged that Monsignor Kelly sexually abused them as children, some of whom received compensation through the Independent Survivors Compensation Program. At that time, Monsignor Kelly was placed on administrative leave, prohibiting his ability to publicly celebrate the sacraments or present himself as a priest.

One additional allegation of sexual abuse of minors against Monsignor Kelly was received in January 2023.

Reviewing each of the accusations against Monsignor Kelly, the Diocese of Scranton consulted its Diocesan Review Board and determined that five of the eight allegations were credible, meaning that they were not manifestly false or frivolous and that they were supported by credible evidence.

The Diocese of Scranton investigated the five credible accusations, and as required by the Code of Canon Law of the Catholic Church, submitted the findings of the investigation to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican.

Finding the accusations credible, the Disciplinary Section of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican authorized Bishop Bambera to adjudicate the five credible accusations using trial processes found in canon law.

To ensure an impartial process, Bishop Bambera utilized three priest canon lawyers from outside the Diocese of Scranton to assist him in the adjudication of the facts and documentation drawn from each of the accusations.

Throughout the canonical proceedings, Monsignor Kelly was represented by a canon lawyer of his choosing and was given the opportunity to present his defense.

Bishop Bambera and the same priest canon lawyers also adjudicated defense materials presented by Monsignor Kelly and his canon lawyer, which included depositions from Monsignor Kelly, in-person testimony from Monsignor Kelly and witness testimony on behalf of Monsignor Kelly.

At the conclusion of the adjudication, Monsignor Kelly was found guilty under canon law of two of the accusations against him.

The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith reviewed the findings and determined Monsignor Kelly’s procedural rights were upheld for his defense and that the procedures in canon law were followed throughout the trial. The Dicastery authorized Bishop Bambera to impose a permanent penalty on Monsignor Kelly.

Monsignor Kelly had the opportunity to appeal Bishop Bambera’s decision but did not do so.

Monsignor Kelly now lives privately and may no longer represent the Diocese of Scranton in any official capacity.

Throughout the process, victims have been offered assistance for healing.

“As Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, I continue to apologize for the pain that has been inflicted upon far too many young people by leaders of our Church,” Bishop Bambera said. “We must never forget or allow time to numb us to the pain that was so willfully inflicted upon innocent lives. I thank the victims in this case for stepping forward and continue to pray daily for their healing.”