Families need a Child Tax Credit that helps all kids thrive. This week, the Senate will vote on a tax package that includes a strengthened Child Tax Credit. Please urge your Senators to advance an improved Child Tax Credit that prioritizes the poorest children, so its benefits can be targeted to those who need them most. Every year, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) lifts millions of American families out of poverty and helps them live according to their dignity and with greater economic security. While the USCCB has long supported the CTC, the current credit must be improved because it excludes many of the poorest children.



Earlier this year, the House of Representatives acted with strong bipartisan support to pass a tax package that included a strengthened Child Tax Credit. Although this represented a compromise, the strengthened Child Tax Credit would take meaningful steps to support the well-being of families in need and is the best opportunity to improve the credit now, when it is urgently needed. Now is the time for the Senate to act. Please reach out to your Senators and encourage them to pass a strengthened Child Tax Credit. The benefits of the CTC help foster the welcoming of new life and the building of the family. The Senate must act to ensure these benefits are reaching the families who need them most.

As the U.S. bishops stated in their pastoral document, Putting Children And Families First,

“Those with the greatest need require the greatest response. This is the ‘option for the poor’ in action. While every family needs support, poor families and families facing discrimination carry the greatest burdens and require the most help. With limited resources, we need to focus assistance on those with the greatest needs.”

We will continue to advocate for a future improved Child Tax Credit that:

• benefits the lowest income families,

• continues to include mixed-status families,

• is available for the year before birth to help mothers in need welcome new life,

• ensures the credit does not undermine the building of families, and

• does not offset the cost of the credit by cutting programs that serve those most in need

Please urge your Senators to advance an improved Child Tax Credit to help support families and lift children out of poverty.

We encourage you to add your own personal story about why strengthening the Child Tax Credit is important to you.

You can read the most recent USCCB letter advocating for an improved Child Tax Credit here.

You can read Archbishop Gudziak’s statement welcoming the bipartisan Child Tax Credit agreement here.