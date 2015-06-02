SCRANTON – Martin M. Boylan, formerly a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, has been dismissed from the clerical state at the conclusion of a disciplinary process authorized by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Holy See.

Boylan’s involuntarily dismissal from the clerical state was imposed after having been found guilty under canon law of the sexual assault of two minors. As a result, Boylan will never again exercise priestly ministry in any capacity. He may no longer celebrate Mass, hear confessions, or administer any of the Church’s sacraments. His relationship with the Diocese of Scranton in any official capacity is now permanently ended.

This penalty concludes a canonical process that began eight years ago.

On April 1, 2016, then-Father Boylan was removed from priestly ministry following an accusation of the sexual assault of a minor. Using the procedures in canon law and its Policy for Response to Sexual Abuse of Minors, the Diocese of Scranton determined the initial accusation to be credible.

Between April 2016 and October 2023, four additional accusations of sexual assault of minors were received by the Diocese of Scranton, all of which were brought to the attention of law enforcement.

Each of the five accusations was individually investigated by the Diocese of Scranton and the findings were submitted to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican, as required by specific norms in canon law. Finding the accusations credible, the Disciplinary Section of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican authorized the Diocese of Scranton to adjudicate the accusations made against Boylan.

Throughout the canonical proceedings, Boylan was represented by a canon lawyer of his choosing and was given the opportunity to present his defense.

At the conclusion of the adjudication, Boylan was found guilty under canon law of the sexual assault of two minors. The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith reviewed the findings and authorized the Diocese of Scranton to impose the permanent penalty of dismissal from the clerical state on Boylan, the most severe penalty that the Catholic Church can impose on a cleric.

Having been served with the decision, Boylan exercised his right to appeal to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. In two consecutive appeals by Boylan, the Vatican upheld the original decision of the Diocese of Scranton in its entirety, exhausting any further appeals.

Boylan, 76, is among the priests listed on the Diocese of Scranton’s “Credibly Accused Individuals” listing. A listing of prior ministry assignments is available on the Diocese of Scranton website.

Throughout the process, victims have been offered assistance for healing.

“I ask all people to join me in praying for the victims and their families. No one should ever have to endure such trauma, and it is our responsibility to ensure that all survivors are heard, supported, and empowered to heal,” Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said. “Let me be clear: there is no place in our Church for such heinous acts. We must ensure that our Church is a safe haven for all, and it is our collective duty to protect, to listen, and to stand against any form of abuse.”

Boylan now lives privately and may not represent the Diocese of Scranton in any capacity.