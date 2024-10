Arrangements are well underway for the 12th annual “Run Against Hunger,” which benefits the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen. This will take place on November 9, 2024. The Scranton Running Company and AllOne Charities are hosting the weekend’s events.

For information about sponsorships, participating and to pre-register for the event, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Scranton/RunAgainstHunger5K10KRun2miwalk



For online sponsorship payments, visit:

https://formstack.io/BD418