SCRANTON (May 12, 2022) – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, issued the following statement on the U.S. Senate vote taken May 11, 2022, on the Women’s Health Protection Act, which failed with a final vote of 49-51:

“Today, I express my deep disappointment in the U.S. Senate’s attempt to advance the cause of a proposed law that would threaten the lives of countless unborn children. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) voted against the measure and Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) voted for the legislation.

“It is particularly distressing that Senator Casey chose to support the most radical, pro-abortion bill ever before Congress. I urge him in the strongest possible terms to take efforts to protect the rights of the unborn.

“The deceptively titled ‘Women’s Health Protection Act,’ (S.4132) would impose abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy through federal statute and eliminate pro-life laws at every level of government – including parental notification of scheduled abortions for young women under the age of 18, informed consent, and health and safety protections specific to abortion facilities.

“If adopted, the legislation would compel all Americans to support abortions performed domestically and internationally with their tax dollars. It would also likely force health care providers and professionals to perform, assist in, and/or refer for abortion against their deeply held religious beliefs and rights of conscience. Finally, it would force employers and insurers to cover or pay for abortions and abortifacient drugs in violation of their deeply held religious beliefs and rights of conscience.

“Today, I reaffirm the stance that all human life deserves respect, protection, and dignity from conception to natural death. In addition to defending the rights of the unborn, that means providing for the needs of the poor, the elderly, the disabled, and the most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters.

“I invite all of the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton to join Catholics around the country in fasting and praying the Rosary on Friday, May 13, the Memorial of Our Lady of Fatima.”