CRESCO (May 12, 2022) – After years of dreaming and planning, a Mass of Dedication for the new Most Holy Trinity Church in Cresco will be celebrated on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Dedication Mass. The Mass will be concelebrated by Father Brian J.W. Clarke, pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, and other priests from the Diocese of Scranton.

When a new church opens, it is dedicated to the Lord with a solemn rite, in accordance with the ancient custom of the Church. During the Dedication Mass at Most Holy Trinity, Bishop Bambera will pray the Prayer of Dedication and participate in the Anointing of the Altar and Walls of the Church.

The community is invited and welcome to attend the Dedication Mass. Everyone is invited to stay after Mass for refreshments in the narthex.

Most Holy Trinity Parish was created upon the consolidation of Saint Ann Parish, Tobyhanna; Saint Mary of the Mount Parish, Mount Pocono; and Saint Bernadette Parish, Canadensis.

The Dedication Mass will be the first time that many parishioners will have the opportunity to see the new worship space. Members of the media are welcome to attend the Mass of Dedication for interviews and/or photographs.

Mass of Dedication for Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2 p.m.

212 State Route 390

Cresco, PA 18326