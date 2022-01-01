On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, issued the following statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

“Today, I join with millions of people around the world to mourn Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and celebrate her remarkable life and legacy.

“During her 70-year-reign, Queen Elizabeth, as head of the Church of England, provided great witness to her strong Christian faith, served as a vocal proponent of interfaith harmony and provided an example of how to be of service to others.

“I ask you to join me in praying for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth and for His Majesty King Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all those whose lives have been impacted by her loss.

“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

“May she rest in eternal peace.”