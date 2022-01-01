All people of goodwill are encouraged to gather at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, located at 315 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton, for a special Prayer Service for an End to the War in Ukraine on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m.

During the Prayer Service, everyone in attendance will be invited to offer prayers for peace in Ukraine and for the innocent people who continue to suffer in the country.

Fr. Myron Myronyuk, Pastor, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church of Scranton, and Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will lead the Prayer Service.

The Prayer Service will also be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and social media platforms.

A goodwill offering for those on the ground helping the Ukrainian people will be collected at the conclusion of the Prayer Service.