The Advisory Board of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen recently presented Dr. Dave Shemo, outgoing advisory board president, with a plaque of appreciation for his 15 years of service as President of the Advisory Board.

Dr. Shemo was also presented with a miniature statue of St. Vincent de Paul and a gift card to Freidman Hospitality restaurants.

Following his tenure as Advisory Board President, Dr. Shemo will remain a member of the Advisory Board.

For more information about the Kitchen, call (570) 829-7796 or visit www.facebook.com/stvincentkitchen