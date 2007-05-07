 

Shown, from left, first photo: Joseph Mahoney, CEO, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton; Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton; Chris Bedwick, President of the Advisory Board, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen;  Mike Cianciotta, Executive Director, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen; and Rev. Gerald Shantillo, Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton.

Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre held a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The dinner was held in recognition of the many volunteers that help serve more than 100,000 meals per year at the kitchen to those in need. The dinner was organized by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Advisory Board and sponsored by Highmark.

Shown in the second photo are Chris Bedwick and advisory board member Gary Lambert with some of the volunteers that won raffle prizes at the dinner.

For information about volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen or becoming a meal Sponsor of the Day, call (570) 829-7796.  