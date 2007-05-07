Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre held a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The dinner was held in recognition of the many volunteers that help serve more than 100,000 meals per year at the kitchen to those in need. The dinner was organized by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Advisory Board and sponsored by Highmark.

For information about volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen or becoming a meal Sponsor of the Day, call (570) 829-7796.