The Altar and Rosary Society of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, recently conducted a Baby Shower, collecting a large variety of new infant outfits along with a generous monetary donation, for the Wilkes-Barre Pro-Life Center. The Society is pictured with Pro-Life volunteers during their recent May meeting where a rosary was prayed for the Pro-Life cause. Pro-Life volunteers gave remarks explaining their daily work for needy families and their newborn babies.

