Milford, PA — The St. Patrick’s Respect Life Committee held a successful “Pierogis for Life” fundraiser, selling over 450 pierogis and raising $527 for the Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center (TSF&PC). The event was met with overwhelming support from the community, whose contributions will directly assist TSF&PC in providing essential resources and compassionate support to families in need.

The Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center, a local pregnancy resource center, plays a vital role in supporting children, mothers, and families across the tri-state area. TSF&PC provides a variety of material services, including diapers, wipes, baby formula, clothing, and furniture to families facing financial hardships. The center also offers peer counseling and referral services to other supportive organizations and agencies, helping to ensure families receive holistic, continuous care through all stages of pregnancy and early parenthood.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s generosity and enthusiasm for this event,” said a representative of the Respect Life Committee. “The funds raised will allow the Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center to continue its crucial work of supporting mothers, children, and families with dignity and respect.”

The St. Patrick’s Respect Life Committee would like to thank everyone who supported this fundraiser by purchasing pierogis, volunteering, and spreading the word. Your support has made a meaningful impact on the lives of families within our community.

For more information on the Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center and its services, or to learn how to get involved with the St. Patrick’s Respect Life Committee, please contact the parish office.

About the St. Patrick’s Respect Life Committee

The St. Patrick’s Respect Life Committee is dedicated to promoting the sanctity of life through prayer, advocacy, and community outreach. Through events like “Pierogis for Life,” the committee raises awareness and support for local organizations that serve mothers, children, and families in need.