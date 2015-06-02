The National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO) is announcing the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection, scheduled in parishes throughout the Diocese of Scranton on the weekend of Dec. 7-8.

In 2023, parishioners contributed $79,437.84 to the collection. From this collection, the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary received a total of $395,448.15 in financial support made possible by the Retirement Fund for Religious.

Mr. John Knutsen, NRRO director, expresses gratitude for the “profound generosity” of U.S. Catholics, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the “comfort and dignity” of those who have served tirelessly. “As we prepare for this year’s collection,” Knutsen stated, “we invite all Catholics to join us in honoring the legacy of these dedicated women and men by contributing to their well-deserved care.”

Escalating healthcare costs and a lack of traditional retirement plans have created financial challenges for many religious communities. The Retirement Fund for Religious addresses this need, supporting more than 20,000 religious over the age of 70. In 2023, the average annual cost for their care was roughly $59,700 per person. With skilled nursing care, the average cost was $90,700.

Since its establishment in 1988, the collection has raised over $1 billion, with nearly $870 million distributed for direct care and over $103.5 million allocated to self-help projects.

In 2023, the appeal raised $29.3 million, providing financial assistance for the retirement needs of 286 U.S. religious communities. Beyond financial aid, the collection supports educational programs, empowering religious communities to plan for their long-term needs.

About the NRRO

The NRRO coordinates the annual national appeal for the Retirement Fund for Religious and distributes financial assistance to eligible religious communities. It is sponsored by the Conference of Major Superiors of Men, the Council of Major Superiors of Women Religious, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.