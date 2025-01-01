The annual Friday Lenten Buffets at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Pocono Pines are scheduled to begin on Friday, March 7, from 4 – 6 p.m. All three buffets will include a variety of meatless dishes for your dining pleasure. Our first dinner will offer a garden salad, a choice of two soups, and many delicious entrées and side dishes, including, but not limited to, fish, stuffed shells, macaroni and cheese, halushki, baked ziti, veggie penne, pierogi casserole, spinach lasagna, Mexican casserole, penne with vodka sauce, plus steamed and roasted vegetables. There will be several gluten-free offerings as well. The buffet includes rolls, hot and cold beverages and a visit to St. Max’s famous dessert table. Our menu is subject to change and all menu items will be available while supplies last. Enjoy a delicious array of food at the low price of $14 per person with a discount to our Senior citizens (65+) whose meal price will be $12. Reservations are not needed. You are welcome to dine in or take out.

All meals will be held downstairs in Our Lady of the Lake Hall, which is handicap accessible. Additional buffets are planned for Friday, March 21st and Friday, April 4th. In the event of snow or hazardous road conditions, a dinner will be postponed and rescheduled for Friday, April 11th.

For many years, the Social Concerns Committee of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish has held three dinners during the Lenten season. Since the committee does not use any parish funds, they are dependent on the generosity of St. Max parishioners, the community, and the proceeds of these dinners – their only fundraisers – to support their many outreach endeavors.

The committee, guided by the Corporal Works of Mercy, is actively involved in programs benefiting both the parish and the surrounding community. They have served the community at large by supporting the following agencies with their time, talent and treasure: Family Promise of the Poconos, Shepherd’s Maternity House, Pregnancy Resource Center of the Poconos, Nurse-Family Partnership, Safe Monroe (formerly Women’s Resources), Meals on Wheels, and the Top of the Mountain Ecumenical Council Food Pantry. In 2024, the committee donated funds to the Sunyani Diocese, Ghana, to help drill a well in an area of need and donated to the American Red Cross for disaster relief after Hurricane Helene. They offer monetary gifts to parish families in need during the holidays and host Bereavement luncheons for parishioners and their guests. In addition, the committee hosts three free Community Dinners each year. These dinners are offered regardless of need and warmly welcome all to share a meal and enjoy a time of fellowship.

St. Maximilian Kolbe is located at 5112 Pocono Crest Rd., Pocono Pines, near the intersection of Routes 940 and 423. For additional information, please call 570-646-6424 or visit the parish website www.stmaxkolbepoconos.org.