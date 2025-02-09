The Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935 and St. Joseph’s Parish welcomed scouts from the Hudson Delaware Council for a special Scout Mass in honor of the 115th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America. The Mass, held at St. Joseph’s Church, was a tribute to the values of leadership, service, and faith that Scouting fosters in young people.

During his homily, Fr. Joseph Manurchuck reflected on the Scout Oath as a representation of Christian virtues, emphasizing the commitment to duty, honor, and service to God and others. He encouraged the scouts to live out these principles in their daily lives, mirroring the Gospel call to discipleship.

Following the Mass, the Knights of Columbus hosted a pancake breakfast for the scouts and their families, fostering fellowship and community spirit. The breakfast was part of a fundraising effort conducted in partnership with Ben’s Fresh of Port Jervis, further supporting the mission of the Knights and local Scouting initiatives.

“We are honored to support the next generation of leaders through this event,” said Joseph Saski, Grand Knight of Council 13935. “Scouting instills values that align closely with our Catholic faith, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with them.”

The event served as a reminder of the shared mission between the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Church, and the Scouting community—to develop young men and women of character, faith, and service.

For more information about upcoming events and initiatives, visit KofC13935.org.