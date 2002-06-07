FAIRMOUNT SPRINGS – Holy Spirit Parish will hold its annual Festival at St. Martha’s Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs, on Friday, August 29 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. (food stands and flea market open), Saturday, August 30 from 5:00 until 11:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 31 from 12:00 noon until 11:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

St. Martha’s Festival features Polish and American food, a “Sweet Spot” with cakes, pies, and coffee, as well as an ice cream stand, children’s games, a dime pitch, basket raffle, and a large indoor flea market. Barbecue chicken dinners will be available for outdoor dining or take out on Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music nightly, with Caleb Diltz on Friday, Whiskey ‘N Woods on Saturday, and 404 Band on Sunday. The Festival will be held rain or shine under the big tent. Parking and admission are free.

St. Martha’s Church has hosted Labor Day chicken dinners since the 1920s. In the early years of the church, local farmers donated chickens, which were dispatched, cleaned, and prepared by the women of the church. In 1980, the dinner expanded into a two day Festival, and this year a Friday “preview night” was added to the schedule for the first time.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/saintmartha or call the church at 570-864-8588.