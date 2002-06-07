ARCHBALD – On Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, parishioners and friends of Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Archbald are invited to gather in joyful thanksgiving as the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, returns to celebrate a special Mass marking the 150th anniversary of the church’s dedication.

The liturgy will take place at 4:00 p.m. and all are welcome.

The anniversary celebration not only marks a milestone in bricks and mortar – but also an enduring legacy of faith and community that has defined the church community since the 1800s.

“It will be 150 years plus a day,” noted Father Ryan Glenn, pastor of Christ the King Parish, of which Saint Thomas Aquinas Church is a worship site. “It was originally consecrated by the First Bishop of Scranton on Aug. 15, 1875, and it really is a testimony to the faith of the people. They were primarily coal miners.”

Saint Thomas Aquinas Church was built during a time when nearly every man in the parish worked in the mines.

Historical records show that while the church was being constructed, the mines were on “half time.” A group of those early parishioners asked the officials of the D & H Gravity Mine to operate the mines an extra week so that the money could be turned over to the parish priest to meet the congregation’s obligations.

The company agreed and approximately $7,500 was paid into the church treasury to almost wipe out the debt of construction.

“It’s amazing to think of the faith of the people who really built such a magnificent church,” Father Ryan added.

WITHSTANDING TEST OF TIME

The deep connection between the church and its people has never been more evident than in moments of hardship. That was on display most significantly 15 years ago when the ceiling of the church collapsed. At the time, the pastor was none other than Monsignor Joseph Bambera, now Bishop of Scranton.

“That always comes up when people mention him here,” Father Glenn shared with a smile. “Saint Thomas Church has been through a lot … (It) has been renovated back to its original glory.”

Today, the church stands not only as a stunning architectural landmark, but as a living home for generations of faithful.

“We have Mass every day in Saint Thomas Aquinas Church,” Father Ryan explained. “It’s amazing to think of the countless individuals who have gone through here, were baptized, confirmed, had weddings and funerals. It’s not just the beauty of the building; it’s the extraordinary community housed here.”

One of the treasures inside is a painting of the Crucifixion that hangs on the back wall behind the altar – and is nearly as old as the building itself. Generations have prayed before it, creating an unbroken thread of devotion stretching across generations.

“To think for well over 100 years, people have been praying before that same image of the crucified Christ,” Father Ryan said. “It’s really amazing to have that connection in faith with people that were here well before us.”

‘LIVING COMMUNITY OF FAITH’

Over the past 150 years, the church has seen renovations and additions, including the vibrant stained-glass windows installed in 1949 and 1950, which reflect the life and concerns of Catholics in the mid-20th century.

One depicts Saint Maria Goretti, newly canonized at the time. Another includes a sickle and hammer symbol – an artistic reflection of prayer and hope for peace during the Cold War era.

“When you go in and pray and look around, it’s reflective of a faith that is living and alive,” Father Ryan explained. “The art and architecture are reflective of a living community of faith.”

Even children are drawn into that history. During First Communion preparation, Father Ryan gives a tour of the church – and one detail always delights.

“There are two dogs depicted in the church murals,” he laughed. “One sits at the feet of Jesus in the home of Mary and Martha. There is another dog in the big mural of Saint Thomas Aquinas that reflects the legend of Saint Dominic.”

HOMECOMING AND HOPE

Following the anniversary Mass, all are invited to a social in the church hall.

Father Ryan said whether a person has worshipped at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church their entire life, or moved away years ago, the upcoming anniversary Mass is a moment to come home.

“It is a nice moment for us to recognize our history – but also to realize that we keep moving forward,” he said. “The mission of the Church continues: to serve the poor, to preach the Gospel, and to worship the Lord.”