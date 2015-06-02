SCRANTON – Through your generous gifts to the Diocesan Annual Appeal, the Diocese of Scranton is able to support dozens of parish-based projects that benefit people and communities across the 11 counties of the Diocese of Scranton.

From helping to stock parish food pantries, supporting parish nursing ministries and grief ministries, to caring for seniors, assisting pro-life ministries, addressing homelessness and much more, parish social ministry leaders are encouraged to attend an “Social Justice Trust Fund Grant Information Night” next Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

The new grant cycle for the Parish Social Justice Grant program is quickly approaching so parishes are encouraged to send representatives to the virtual information night.

Email Shannon Kowalski at SKowalski@dioceseofscranton.org to sign up and receive the Zoom meeting link.