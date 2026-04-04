(OSV News) – As the astronauts of NASA’s first crewed lunar flyby in half a century reached their closest approach to the moon, the team’s pilot reminded the Earth of Jesus Christ’s command to love both God and neighbor.

“As we get close to the nearest point to the moon and farthest point from Earth, as we continue to unlock the mysteries of the cosmos, I would like to remind you of one of the most important mysteries there on Earth, and that’s love,” said astronaut Victor Glover, pilot of the Artemis II mission, speaking to ground control April 6 from aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft Integrity.

“Christ said, in response to what was the greatest command, that it was to love God with all you are,” said Glover. “And he also, being a great teacher, said the second is equal to it. And that is to love your neighbor as yourself.”

Glover — a Christian who has spoken publicly about his faith, citing Psalm 30 during his previous mission to the International Space Station — shared that message minutes before the Integrity faced an anticipated 40-minute communication lapse with ground control, as the spacecraft passed behind the moon, with radio and laser signals consequently blocked.

The craft launched April 1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 10-day journey that took the crew around the moon, spanning 695,081 miles from launch to splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

Artemis II traveled a record-breaking maximum distance of 252,760 miles from the Earth, or more than 4,100 miles further than the 1970 Apollo 13 mission.

Joining Glover in space are commander Reid Wiseman and two mission specialists — Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who is the first from that nation to undertake a lunar mission.

Artemis II’s priorities focus on preparing for deep space exploration by humans and laying the groundwork for what NASA calls “a sustained presence on the Moon.”

With the flight taking place amid widespread geopolitical conflicts and tensions — from Ukraine to a widening war in the Middle East — Glover’s most recent words echoed earlier comments on how the lunar mission is also reaffirming human dignity, as well as the need for both unity and gratitude amid entrenched strife.

Glover, speaking from the spacecraft earlier on April 5 to CBS News, said that “as we go into Easter Sunday, thinking about all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in God or not, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing, and that we’ve got to get through this together.”

“When I read the Bible and I look at all of the amazing things that were done for us who were created — you have this amazing place, this spaceship,” he said. “You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe.”

He added, “Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but we’re the same distance from you. And I’m trying to tell you — just trust me — you are special.”

Glover — the first Black astronaut to travel around the moon — pointed to “all of this emptiness” and “whole bunch of nothing” that “we call the universe,” describing Earth as “this oasis, this beautiful place” where “we get to exist together.”

Speaking to BBC News ahead of the mission, Glover said, “When we’re behind the moon, out of contact with everybody, let’s take that as an opportunity. Let’s pray, hope, send your good thoughts and feelings that we get back in contact with the crew.”

Moments before the April 6 period of loss of signal — which ended as scheduled, with the crew safely emerging on a homeward bound trajectory — Glover said, “As we prepare to go out of radio communication, we’re still able to feel your true love from Earth. And to all of you down there on Earth and around Earth, we love you from the moon.”

“Houston copies,” replied ground control. “We’ll see you on the other side.”