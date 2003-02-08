The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton is hosting an online art auction beginning Monday, April 13, through May 1, featuring more than 20 original paintings of local Catholic churches and sacred spaces.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the “Founders Fund” of the Catholic Foundation and support the long-term pastoral, educational, and service ministries of the Diocese of Scranton.
The online auction will showcase a collection of artwork generously donated by artist and philanthropist Austin Burke of Archbald.
Burke, a longtime community leader and former President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, has spent the past year painting some of the most iconic church buildings in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.
“I feel blessed. God has given me some talent, and I feel privileged to be able to use it in this way,” Burke said.
Each piece reflects not only architectural beauty but the deeper role of parish life.
“A church is where humanity encounters God,” Burke noted. “Not only do you encounter God there, but you meet your community there.”
A preview of several paintings was displayed earlier this year during a Bishop’s reception, drawing admiration from parishioners and benefactors alike.
Mark DiPippa, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton, said the auction is both a celebration of faith and an investment in the future.
“We are deeply grateful to Austin for sharing his extraordinary talent in such a meaningful way,” DiPippa said. “His commitment to his faith and his dedication to the mission of the Catholic
Foundation are clearly reflected in each of these works. Through this generous gift, he is helping to strengthen the future of the Church of Scranton while celebrating the beauty and heritage of our parishes.”
The full list of paintings up for auction are:
- Annunciation Church, Williamsport
- Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton
- Epiphany Church, Sayre
- Resurrection Church, Muncy
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Mayfield
- Sacred Heart of Mary Church, Jermyn
- Saint Ann Basilica and Grotto, Scranton
- Saint Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow
- Saint John the Evangelist Church, Honesdale
- Saint John the Evangelist Church, Pittston
- Saint Jude Church, Mountain Top
- Saint Luke Church, Stroudsburg
- Saint Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon
- Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore
- Saint Mary of Vilna Church, Eynon
- Saint Matthew Church, East Stroudsburg
- Saint Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre
- Saint Patrick Church, Scranton
- Saint Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale
- Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald
- Basilica of Padre Pio, Italy
- Cathedral Prayer Garden, Scranton
- Marian Chapel at Marywood University
- The Angel of Agonies Statue, Scranton
The online auction, which will be available via both the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org) and the Catholic Foundation website (catholicfoundationscranton.org) will begin accepting bids on April 13. Bidding information and a full gallery of the available artwork will also be available on the auction site.
The winner of each piece of artwork will be invited to a reception at the Cathedral Rectory with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, on an evening in May.