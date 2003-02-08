The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton is hosting an online art auction beginning Monday, April 13, through May 1, featuring more than 20 original paintings of local Catholic churches and sacred spaces.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the “Founders Fund” of the Catholic Foundation and support the long-term pastoral, educational, and service ministries of the Diocese of Scranton.

The online auction will showcase a collection of artwork generously donated by artist and philanthropist Austin Burke of Archbald.

Burke, a longtime community leader and former President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, has spent the past year painting some of the most iconic church buildings in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.

“I feel blessed. God has given me some talent, and I feel privileged to be able to use it in this way,” Burke said.

Each piece reflects not only architectural beauty but the deeper role of parish life.

“A church is where humanity encounters God,” Burke noted. “Not only do you encounter God there, but you meet your community there.”

A preview of several paintings was displayed earlier this year during a Bishop’s reception, drawing admiration from parishioners and benefactors alike.

Mark DiPippa, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton, said the auction is both a celebration of faith and an investment in the future.

“We are deeply grateful to Austin for sharing his extraordinary talent in such a meaningful way,” DiPippa said. “His commitment to his faith and his dedication to the mission of the Catholic

Foundation are clearly reflected in each of these works. Through this generous gift, he is helping to strengthen the future of the Church of Scranton while celebrating the beauty and heritage of our parishes.”

The full list of paintings up for auction are:

Annunciation Church, Williamsport

Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton

Epiphany Church, Sayre

Resurrection Church, Muncy

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Mayfield

Sacred Heart of Mary Church, Jermyn

Saint Ann Basilica and Grotto, Scranton

Saint Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow

Saint John the Evangelist Church, Honesdale

Saint John the Evangelist Church, Pittston

Saint Jude Church, Mountain Top

Saint Luke Church, Stroudsburg

Saint Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon

Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore

Saint Mary of Vilna Church, Eynon

Saint Matthew Church, East Stroudsburg

Saint Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre

Saint Patrick Church, Scranton

Saint Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale

Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald

Basilica of Padre Pio, Italy

Cathedral Prayer Garden, Scranton

Marian Chapel at Marywood University

The Angel of Agonies Statue, Scranton

The online auction, which will be available via both the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org) and the Catholic Foundation website (catholicfoundationscranton.org) will begin accepting bids on April 13. Bidding information and a full gallery of the available artwork will also be available on the auction site.

The winner of each piece of artwork will be invited to a reception at the Cathedral Rectory with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, on an evening in May.