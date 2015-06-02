Nine church musicians from our Diocese recently attended the 42nd Annual Convention of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians (NPM) in Raleigh, North Carolina held on July 16-19, 2019. The theme of the convention was “That You May Be Healed,” and thousands of liturgical musicians from all over the country as well as abroad participated in the event which featured keynote presentations by the Rev. J. Michael Joncas, Marie Monville, Sr. Judith Kubicki, John Flaherty, as well as institutes in music and liturgy, workshops by prominent liturgical composers, concerts and exhibits.

