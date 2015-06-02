Many faithful say young people are the future of the Church. That isn’t the case. Young people are a part of the Church right now and they are leaving their mark each day.

At the conclusion of Mass for this year’s World Youth Day in Panama, Pope Francis’ last words were for the young people of the Church. “We are on a journey,” the Holy Father reminded them. “Keep walking, keep living the faith and sharing it…you are not the tomorrow, you are not the ‘meantime,’ you are the Now of God.”

Do you know a religious education or Catholic school teacher that has helped you deepen your faith or your child’s faith? Is there a young person in your parish that is making a difference in your community? Do you know someone who is living a life of faith and service to our Diocese and our world at large?

The Catholic Light is launching a new effort to recognize the young people who are actively and fully engaged in the Catholic Church through a new effort called the Diocese of Scranton’s 20 Under 40.

We believe that good news should be shared and that our faithful young people deserve special recognition. We are asking Pastors, Parish Life Coordinators and everyday parishioners to nominate the young people and dedicated volunteers in their midst.

The final 20 will be featured in a fall edition of The Catholic Light and through Diocesan social media accounts.

NOMINATION GUIDELINES

-Nominee must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of December 31, 2019

-Nominee should be committed to serving others and providing leadership to his or her parish, school and/or the Diocese of Scranton

-Individuals may nominate themselves for recognition

-If nominating multiple individuals, separate forms should be completed for each nomination

WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED BASED ON THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA

-Demonstrates impact to their field/ministry/community

-Brings recognition and pride to the work of the Diocese of Scranton

-Ability to uphold and enhance the core values and mission of the Diocese of Scranton

Candidates must be willing to submit a headshot, if selected, which can be published

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact Eric Deabill, Diocesan Secretary for Communications and Editor-in-Chief, The Catholic Light

(570) 591-5001 or EDeabill@dioceseofscranton.org

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION

The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 20, 2019