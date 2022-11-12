The Scranton Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) will be hosting Formation Day on November 12, 2022 at the Holy Family Spiritual Renewal Center, 151 Old Newport St., Nanticoke, PA.

What is a Formation Day? It’s a peaceful day of learning and growing in faith. Faith formation responds to the desire to know about Christ, His life and the content of His message by the action of the Holy Spirit…just as Jesus formed His disciples by making Himself known to them.

The day will be led by Deacon Darrell Wentworth, an ordained permanent deacon for the Diocese of Richmond. Deacon Darrell was ordained as a specialty deacon in 2003 and has served as his bishop’s liaison for Charismatic Renewal and as the bishop’s liaison to Charismatic and Pentecostal traditions. He has also served as moderator, vice president, liaison, and consultant for many other Catholic and Catholic charismatic groups. He is currently assigned to St. Gregory the Great Parish in Virginia Beach and also serves the National and International Charismatic Renewal as vice

Chairman of the Association of Diocesan Liaisons, North America.

Registration and continental breakfast begin at 8 AM with the program starting at 9 AM. Cost is $30 per person (breakfast and lunch included).

For more information about CCR and to register for the Formation Day, visit: https://www.ccrscranton.org/fallformation2022; via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CCRScrantonDiocese, call 570-344-2214, or EMAIL office@ccrscranton.org.

Formation Day Schedule – November 12, 2022

8:00 – 9:00 Registration with Refreshments

9:00 – 9:30 Opening Song – Welcoming remarks – Praise and Worship

9:30 – 10:00 Karen McClain – Explanation of Day’s Presentation and Timeline

10:00 – 10:45 Understanding Our Identity IN Christ – An Overview of a three-part talk

10:45 – 11:15 Personal Meditation: Internalizing the message – how do we implement?

11:15 – 12:00 13 goals of CHARIS: How our Identity as Charismatic Catholics in Scranton fit into

the goals the Vatican has established.

12:00 – 12:45 Working Lunch – Breaking into small groups. Discuss our meditation items. How they

can implement CHARIS’ goals.

12:45 – 1:00 Break

1:00 – 1:15 Praise & Worship

1:15 – 2:00 Restoring the Church: The Family IS the program; ongoing conversion is the process

2:00 – 2:30 Question & answer and group discussion

2:30 – 2:55 How CMAX and ADC can serve and fund Scranton Renewal 2:55 – 3:00 Closing

remarks and prayer