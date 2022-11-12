SCRANTON – Young people from around the Diocese of Scranton will come together on Sunday, Nov. 6 for the annual #Leave a Mark Mass, which will celebrate its seventh anniversary in 2022.

The Mass will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton and there will be a reception featuring live music and a food truck immediately afterward.

The idea for the #Leave a Mark Mass came after Pope Francis spoke to pilgrims at World Youth Day 2016 in Poland.

The Pope said, “Dear young people, we didn’t come into this world to ‘vegetate,’ to take it easy, to make our lives a comfortable sofa to fall asleep on. No, we came for another reason: to leave a mark. It is very sad to pass through life without leaving a mark.”

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant of the Mass. Father Jeffrey Tudgay, Pastor at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, will serve as homilist.

Hundreds of young people traditionally attend the #Leave a Mark Mass, which helps to kick off National Vocation Awareness Week in the Diocese of Scranton.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the #Leave a Mark Mass for those who are unable to attend. The Mass will also be available on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms. Donations to the 2022 Diocesan Annual Appeal help to make all CTV broadcasts possible.