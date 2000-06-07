SCRANTON – With the smell of potato pancakes in the air and the sound of music echoing down Wayne Avenue, the summer festival season officially kicked off this past weekend at the annual Mary, Mother of God Parish Block Party.

Held on June 14 and 15, the beloved neighborhood tradition drew thousands of people from near and far.

Whether they came for the food – favorites like pizza fritta, hot dogs and hamburgers – or for the fellowship, games, and basket raffles, there was something for everyone.

“We got very lucky. The weather, which had been predicted to be very bad all week, on Friday, turned out to be one of the nicer days of the year,” Father Cyril Edwards, pastor, Mary, Mother of God Parish, said.

While describing Block Party Weekend as a little “chaotic,” Father Edwards says the work is well worth it.

“No other event brings as many people to the streets of North Scranton as our Block Party. Friday night was a mad house with people,” he said. “You make a profit and introduce people to church who may have very little or no connection to any church.”

The Block Party – like other church festivals, picnics, and bizarres being planned around the Diocese of Scranton this summer – is a powerful reminder of community, tradition and shared joy.

“We get to see people that we haven’t seen all winter and people come from all over. It’s wonderful,” Mary Claire Boylan, co-chair of the Mary, Mother of God Block Party, explained. “What we do brings so many people together.”

Boylan, who has co-chaired the Block Party since 2009, says the events allow parishioners of all ages and abilities to get involved.

“We usually start planning in February. We start having committee meetings because we have a phenomenal group of people,” she added.

Throughout the summer months, dozens of other parishes across the Diocese will open their doors – and their parking lots – to host festivals, picnics, and bazaars.

While each has its own unique flavor, from homemade ethnic foods to live music and games for kids.

Whether you’re craving a taste of tradition or simply looking for a fun evening out with family and friends, the following listing of parish festivals offer something meaningful for everyone.

To view a full list of upcoming church festivals submitted by parishes, visit the Diocese of Scranton website at dioceseofscranton.org.