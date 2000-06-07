HARVEYS LAKE – Neither gray skies nor the threat of rain could dampen a beloved tradition in Luzerne County.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, local boaters gathered once again on Harveys Lake for the annual Blessing of the Boats, an event that has taken place on the popular waterway for more than 70 years.

Held at the Warden Place dock on Lakeside Drive, the Blessing of the Boats draws family boats, sleek jet skis, colorful kayaks, and everything in between.

Despite overcast skies, Father Andrew Hvozdovic offered blessings for a safe, joyful, and peaceful season on the lake to each family that participated.

“Just like we offer a blessing for cars and houses, we just ask for God’s safety and for God’s protection to be upon them,” Father Hvozdovic said, referring to the boaters.

As Father Hvozdovic, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish in the community, sprinkled holy water on each vessel, he also joked with each person that the blessing only takes effect if he gets to ride on the boat.

“They get a chuckle out of that,” he said.

Locals say the boat blessing marks the unofficial start of lake season, bringing together year-round residents and weekend visitors alike.

For many families, it’s a multi-generational tradition.

“I’ve had my boat blessed. I’ve had my wave runner blessed multiple times, so today I brought over my paddleboat to get that blessed and get a little exercise,” Merry Ann Edwards said.

Despite the chance of rain at any moment, the spirit of those participating was still high.

“It’s just one of the fun things of summer. We have a very short season here at the lake. The winters are hard, so we look forward to our summers and to allow our wonderful faith to be a part of our wonderful summer,” Edwards added. “It just makes for a wonderful time here on the lake.”

As summer officially approaches, Harveys Lake is once again ready to welcome days of sunshine, laughter, and safe adventures on the water – with just a little extra divine protection.

“I’ve grown up coming to this every year,” resident Jack Herron said. “It’s a good tradition and something that we always look forward to each year.”