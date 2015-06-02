The Diocese of Scranton would like to remind its parishioners to be on alert, and not fall victim, to ongoing scams that are once again popping up at various parishes throughout the region.

Between the months of June and July, individuals have reported getting text messages and/or emails from someone claiming to be their pastor asking for various things, most often gift cards.

The Diocese reminds everyone if you are ever concerned about a message that you receive, whether by text message or email, verify it before you take any action.

In the most recent instances, the bogus messages asked each recipient to purchase a gift card for a cancer victim on behalf of the pastor, but the scam can oftentimes take various forms. These requests are fake and should be considered a scam.

Additional reminders for the public to not fall victims to a scam include:

Don’t click on any links or open attachments in unsolicited texts or emails

Be extremely cautious when dealing with anyone you’ve only met by social media or text message if you don’t know who they are

Don’t be pressured to act immediately